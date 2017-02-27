China's capital is replacing tens of ...

China's capital is replacing tens of thousands of taxis with electric cars to fight pollution

Almost 70,000 petrol powered taxis in Beijing will gradually be replaced with electric vehicles, and any new taxis on the road must be electric, according to a report by the National Business Daily . The project to replace all the current petrol powered cars is estimated to cost taxi operators $1.3 billion .

