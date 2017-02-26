China Will Allow More IPOs to Lure Capital, Regulator Says
China will allow more companies to list on its stock market to boost support for its economy, the nation's top securities regulator said, dismissing concerns that more supplies of shares can depress the market. The capital market's recovery from a 2015 rout has been stronger than expected and is now ready for "appropriately" larger supplies of initial public offerings, China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Liu Shiyu said Sunday in Beijing, citing a "mainstream" view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|3 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|1
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|Old Sam
|39
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Criminal Record
|6
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 18
|Naira
|21
|Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Piko
|132
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC