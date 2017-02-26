China Will Allow More IPOs to Lure Capital, Regulator Says

China will allow more companies to list on its stock market to boost support for its economy, the nation's top securities regulator said, dismissing concerns that more supplies of shares can depress the market. The capital market's recovery from a 2015 rout has been stronger than expected and is now ready for "appropriately" larger supplies of initial public offerings, China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Liu Shiyu said Sunday in Beijing, citing a "mainstream" view.

