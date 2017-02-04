China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus covered by treaty
There are 1 comment on the Manila Bulletin story from 1 hr ago, titled China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus covered by treaty.
China warned the US Saturday it was risking instability in Asia after President Donald Trump's new defense secretary vowed to back Japan in any military clash with Beijing over a disputed island chain. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks at a joint news conference with Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada after their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2017.
Nishinomiya, Japan
#1 10 min ago
Funny to see chink desperation LOL
