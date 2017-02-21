China wafer fab projects fuel global equipment sales
China is expected to be the top spending region for fab equipment spending in 2019 and 2020, overtaking South Korea and Taiwan. China currently has at least 20 new-build wafer fab projects, and according to industry organisation Semi, it is increasingly going to be Chinese companies and investors that will be the key drivers behind these projects.
