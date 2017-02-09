China Vice Premier: Must Punish Those Who Falsify Economic Data
Zhang Gaoli said economic statistics must not be fabricated and that those caught manipulating data should be punished and face consequences in their careers. The central government requires authentic and reliable economic data to set policy, and China should have a traceable system to punish those found responsible for faking statistics, Zhang said Wednesday during a visit to the National Bureau of Statistics, the official Xinhua News Agency The comments are the latest signal that top leaders are attaching greater importance to data accuracy to better frame policy governing the world's second-largest economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|19 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|28
|Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after...
|Wed
|Anil
|1
|Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Phart Expensively
|69
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 4
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may...
|Feb 4
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15)
|Feb 3
|Sundog s Wart
|3
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC