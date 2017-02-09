China Vice Premier: Must Punish Those Who Falsify Economic Data

Zhang Gaoli said economic statistics must not be fabricated and that those caught manipulating data should be punished and face consequences in their careers. The central government requires authentic and reliable economic data to set policy, and China should have a traceable system to punish those found responsible for faking statistics, Zhang said Wednesday during a visit to the National Bureau of Statistics, the official Xinhua News Agency The comments are the latest signal that top leaders are attaching greater importance to data accuracy to better frame policy governing the world's second-largest economy.

