China to run 1,000 cargo trains to Europe in 20171 hour ago
Beijing, Feb 20: China will run nearly 1,000 cargo trains to Europe in 2017, more than double the number from last year, as the Communist trading giant ramps up efforts to boost its dwindling exports. The cargo trains from southwest China's Chengdu city would be doubled, the Chengdu International Railway Services Company said today.
