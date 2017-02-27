China to build first underwater platform in South China Sea9 min ago

China to build first underwater platf...

China to build first underwater platform in South China Sea

Read more: India.com

Beijing, Feb 28 : China will build its first long-term underwater observation platform in resource-rich South China Sea, where it has territorial disputes with many south-east Asian countries including Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. The platform aims to observe underwater conditions in real time.

