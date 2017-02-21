China to build 5-6 US-style aircraft carriers
Chinese J-15 fighter jets waiting on the deck of the Liaoning aircraft carrier during military drills in the B... Read More BEIJING: China is building a third aircraft carrier based on American models as it seeks to fortify its claims in the disputed South China Sea and dominate the larger Indian Ocean region to realise its blue water aspirations. Chinese experts said China is on course to build 5-6 aircraft carriers.
