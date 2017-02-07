China tightens smog data controls amid public anger
China has established a single network to monitor air pollution levels across the country, as the government attempts to control the spread of information about the country's toxic smog in response to rising public anger. The announcement follows instructions from the national Meteorological Administration last month ordering local meteorological bureaus to stop issuing haze alerts, raising suspicions the government was attempting to suppress information about the chronic problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after...
|1 hr
|Anil
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|5 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|26
|Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12)
|5 hr
|Phart Expensively
|69
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 4
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may...
|Feb 4
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15)
|Feb 3
|Sundog s Wart
|3
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC