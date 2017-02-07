China Telecom, CMMB venture team up o...

China Telecom, CMMB venture team up on - connected car' services

Read more: South China Morning Post

China Telecom, the world's eighth largest wireless network operator by subscribers, has agreed to collaborate with Global Vision Media Technology on rolling out key infrastructure that will support nationwide, satellite-based "connected car" services. Global Vision Media is a joint venture between Hong Kong-listed CMMB Vision Holdings and Global Broadcasting Media Group, a subsidiary of the state-owned China Radio International.

China

