China stocks rise for 4th session, scale 2-month high as materials firm

Feb 13 China's main stock indexes rose for their fourth straight day of gains on Monday to a fresh two-month high, as the materials sector underpinned the market on the back of strong commodities. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent, to 3,436.28 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 3,216.84 points.

