China stocks rise for 4th session, sc...

China stocks rise for 4th session, scale 2-month high as materials firm

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 13 China's main stock indexes rose for their fourth straight day of gains on Monday to a fresh two-month high, as the materials sector underpinned the market on the back of strong commodities. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent, to 3,436.28 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 3,216.84 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... 34 min Bugarsko kopile i... 1
I am doing reaeach 7 hr Lisa 1
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 11 hr Ainu 42
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 10 Be A Man 20
News Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after... Feb 8 Anil 1
News Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12) Feb 8 Phart Expensively 69
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,838,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC