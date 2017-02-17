China stages another mass anti-terror rally in Xinjiang
Chinese security forces have staged another mass anti-terror rally in the restive far western region of Xinjiang, parading hundreds of armed men through the streets of the regional capital Urumqi in a show of force after an uptick in violence. Paramilitary police stand guard outside a shopping mall in Hotan, in China's western Xinjiang region, which has seen an uptick in violence in recent years AFP/GREG BAKER BEIJING: Chinese security forces have staged another mass anti-terror rally in the restive far western region of Xinjiang, parading hundreds of armed men through the streets of the regional capital Urumqi in a show of force after an uptick in violence.
