China stabbing spree reportedly kills 8

China stabbing spree reportedly kills 8

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Three men armed with knives went on the attack in northwestern China early Wednesday, killing as many as eight people before police shot them dead, according to local media. The stabbings unfolded in the Xinjiang region, a hotbed of activity linked to Uighur separatists, the South China Morning Post reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 1 hr Ainu 52
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Mon Bugarsko kopile i... 1
I am doing reaeach Mon Lisa 1
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 10 Be A Man 20
News Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after... Feb 8 Anil 1
News Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12) Feb 8 Phart Expensively 69
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,879,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC