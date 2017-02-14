China stabbing spree reportedly kills 8
Three men armed with knives went on the attack in northwestern China early Wednesday, killing as many as eight people before police shot them dead, according to local media. The stabbings unfolded in the Xinjiang region, a hotbed of activity linked to Uighur separatists, the South China Morning Post reported .
