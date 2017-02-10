China slaps huge fine on - big croc' for market manipulation
Xian Yan, a senior executive of Guangxi Future Technology, fined US$505m for stock price manipulation and wrongdoings in information disclosure China's securities regulator has imposed its second multi-billion yuan fine on an individual for market manipulation as Beijing authorities vowed to chase down the "big crocodiles" of the nation's stock market. Xian Yan, a senior executive of Shenzhen listed Guangxi Future Technology, was fined 3.47 billion yuan for stock price manipulation and wrongdoings in information disclosure, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Criminal Record
|6
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 18
|Naira
|21
|Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Piko
|132
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Feb 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC