Xian Yan, a senior executive of Guangxi Future Technology, fined US$505m for stock price manipulation and wrongdoings in information disclosure China's securities regulator has imposed its second multi-billion yuan fine on an individual for market manipulation as Beijing authorities vowed to chase down the "big crocodiles" of the nation's stock market. Xian Yan, a senior executive of Shenzhen listed Guangxi Future Technology, was fined 3.47 billion yuan for stock price manipulation and wrongdoings in information disclosure, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Friday.

