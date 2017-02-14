China set for cultural diplomacy in I...

China set for cultural diplomacy in Ilocos N.

Read more: Manila Bulletin

To strengthen the cooperation and relations between the Philippines and China, a cultural festival is set to roll out in this province tomorrow. A group of Chinese artists from the Chinese City of Quanzhou, Fujian Province are expected to perform for the China-Philippines Cultural Festival in which this will bring more entertainment for the residents and tourists.

China

