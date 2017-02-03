China punishes 11 for dereliction of ...

China punishes 11 for dereliction of duty after deadly bus fire

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The government of the northern Chinese region of Ningxia has punished 11 officials for dereliction of duty after a deadly bus fire last year killed 18 people in the regional capital Yinchuan. The man blamed for starting the fire, Ma Yongping, was executed in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) 5 hr Bad Montgomery 5
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 5 hr Russian Ainu 2
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... 8 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15) Fri Sundog s Wart 3
News Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13) Feb 2 Chef Phart 13
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... Jan 31 Jeff Brightone 1
Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13) Jan 31 East Asian 113
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,570,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC