China property firms buy Hong Kong land piece for record price
Feb 24 Two mainland Chinese property companies snapped up a piece of Hong Kong residential land at a record-breaking price on Friday, highlighting once again the territory's skyrocketing real estate prices. Unicorn Bay Investments Limited, a unit of Shenzhen-based Logan Property Holdings Company Limited , and Guangzhou-based KWG Property Holding Limited , outbid 13 competitors when they jointly won the tender at a price of HK$16.9 billion , shattering the previous HK$11.8 billion mark set two decades ago.
