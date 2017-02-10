China property firms buy Hong Kong la...

China property firms buy Hong Kong land piece for record price

Feb 24

Feb 24 Two mainland Chinese property companies snapped up a piece of Hong Kong residential land at a record-breaking price on Friday, highlighting once again the territory's skyrocketing real estate prices. Unicorn Bay Investments Limited, a unit of Shenzhen-based Logan Property Holdings Company Limited , and Guangzhou-based KWG Property Holding Limited , outbid 13 competitors when they jointly won the tender at a price of HK$16.9 billion , shattering the previous HK$11.8 billion mark set two decades ago.

