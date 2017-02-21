China Prepares To 'Counter Attack' As...

China Prepares To 'Counter Attack' As US Carrier Enters Contested Waters

China conducted "counter-attack" drills shortly after a U.S. carrier entered disputed waters in the South China Sea, potentially raising tensions at a time of great uncertainty in U.S.-China bilateral relations. A U.S. Navy carrier battle group led by the USS Carl Vinson entered the South China Sea Saturday for "routine operations," reports CNN.

