China Prepares To 'Counter Attack' As US Carrier Enters Contested Waters
China conducted "counter-attack" drills shortly after a U.S. carrier entered disputed waters in the South China Sea, potentially raising tensions at a time of great uncertainty in U.S.-China bilateral relations. A U.S. Navy carrier battle group led by the USS Carl Vinson entered the South China Sea Saturday for "routine operations," reports CNN.
