China needs a free market for ideas
In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo, Chinese female troops practice marching near a billboard showing Chinese President Xi Jinping and the slogan "Strive to build a People's Liberation Army that obeys the Party, Wins the war and has outstanding work style" at a camp on the outskirts of Beijing. In his much acclaimed speech at the Davos World Economic Forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping proclaimed the importance of globalization and free trade for lifting people out of poverty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|2 hr
|Russian Ainu
|2
|Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Sundog s Wart
|3
|Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Chef Phart
|13
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|Jan 31
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13)
|Jan 31
|East Asian
|113
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC