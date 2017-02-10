China IPOs set to hit $44 bn
The amount of China's initial public offerings is expected to total 300 billion yuan in 2017 - double that of last year - as a result of several official initiatives supporting them, analysts said. That projected figure compares with the total amount of 150.4 billion yuan last year, according to accounting firm PwC.
