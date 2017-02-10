China IPOs set to hit $44 bn

China IPOs set to hit $44 bn

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The amount of China's initial public offerings is expected to total 300 billion yuan in 2017 - double that of last year - as a result of several official initiatives supporting them, analysts said. That projected figure compares with the total amount of 150.4 billion yuan last year, according to accounting firm PwC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 57 min Russian Ainu 39
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 10 Be A Man 20
News Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after... Feb 8 Anil 1
News Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12) Feb 8 Phart Expensively 69
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 1
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 4 Bad Montgomery 5
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... Feb 4 Jeff Brightone 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,813,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC