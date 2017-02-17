China: Human rights lawyers increasingly targets of assault, arrest - report

LAWYER'S of human rights activists in China are being subject to beatings and suppression by paid assailants hired by the authorities, a report has claimed. The report, released Thursday by the Network of Chinese Human Rights Defenders , a coalition of groups working within and outside China, details how lawyers who defend human rights activists and dissidents targeted by China's communist government are increasingly themselves become targets of political prosecutions and violence.

