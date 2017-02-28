China holds mass police rally in Xinj...

China holds mass police rally in Xinjiang as hundreds sent to anti-terror "frontline"

More than 10,000 armed police in China's western Xinjiang region staged a mass rally in the capital Urumqi, state media said, as authorities rolled out a rapid-response air patrol system to quell unrest that the government blames on Islamist militants. The rally held on Monday, complete with circling helicopters and armoured vehicles, was at least the fourth such mass display in the region this year, intended as a show of force after a recent uptick in violence.

Chicago, IL

