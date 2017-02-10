China Forces All Cars In Restive Regi...

China Forces All Cars In Restive Region To Have GPS Tracking As 'Anti-Terrorist' Measure

JULY 09: Owners look for their cars which were damaged during the recent ethnic clashes at a parking place on July 9, Guang Niu/Getty Images In an attempt to control, survey and keep track of the movements of the population in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang, the Chinese government has ordered every single car in the region to install a GPS tracker. Between Feb. 20 and June 30, all cars, bulldozers and trucks will have to obey the order by installing the Chinese-made Beidou satellite navigation system, reports The Guardian .

