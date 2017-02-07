China downplays significance of senior official at Vatican
China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday downplayed the significance of a top health official's attendance at a Vatican conference on organ trafficking this week, saying it probably had nothing to do with two-way ties. Huang Jiefu, Director of China National Organ Donation and Transplantation Committee, attends a news conference during 2016 China International Organ Donation Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 17, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|3 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|22
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 4
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may...
|Feb 4
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15)
|Feb 3
|Sundog s Wart
|3
|Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Chef Phart
|13
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|Jan 31
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC