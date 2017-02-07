China downplays significance of senior official at Vatican

China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday downplayed the significance of a top health official's attendance at a Vatican conference on organ trafficking this week, saying it probably had nothing to do with two-way ties. Huang Jiefu, Director of China National Organ Donation and Transplantation Committee, attends a news conference during 2016 China International Organ Donation Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 17, 2016.

