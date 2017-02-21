China defends deportation of Taiwan citizens as internationally accepted
China on Wednesday defended the deportation of Taiwan citizens involved in overseas telecom fraud cases to China as having won widespread international approval, after Taiwan protested against Spain's decision to deport around 200. The Spanish case is the latest involving Taiwan citizens abroad suspected of telecom fraud against China being rounded up with Chinese nationals and sent to China, angering Taipei.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|13 hr
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|slumdog indians
|341
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 18
|Naira
|21
|Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Piko
|132
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Feb 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
|'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia...
|Feb 16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC