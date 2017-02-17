China condemns suicide attack at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's shrine in Pakistan
Beijing [China], Feb 18 : China has strongly condemned the terror attack at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's shrine in Sindh's Sehwan town on Thursday, which claimed the lives of at least 80 people and left scores injured. "Shocked at the terrorist attack in Pakistan's Sindh Province which has caused heavy casualties, the Chinese side strongly condemns the attack, mourns for the victims and expresses sympathy and condolences for the injured and the bereaved families," said China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang.
