China closes live poultry markets amid deadly flu outbreak

In this Oct. 9, 2016 photo, a butcher carries slaughtered chickens in a poultry market in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province. Chinese state media reported Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 that the National Health and Family Planning Commission is ordering the closure of live poultry markets in China's south-central regions as it grapples with the worst outbreak of bird flu in years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.