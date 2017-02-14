China bird flu deaths surge in what could be the worst season ever
As many as 79 people have died from H7N9 bird flu in China last month, the government said, stoking worries that the spread of the virus this season could be the worst on record. FILE PHOTO: Chickens are seen at a poultry farm on the outskirts of Hefei, Anhui province, November 20, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|13 hr
|Ainu
|52
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Mon
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|I am doing reaeach
|Feb 13
|Lisa
|1
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 10
|Be A Man
|20
|Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after...
|Feb 8
|Anil
|1
|Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Phart Expensively
|69
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC