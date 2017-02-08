China: Ban Shows US Misunderstands Anti-terror Duties

U.S. President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries shows that his administration does not understand its counterterrorism duties, Chinese state media said on Wednesday. Trump's Jan. 27 order, which he says is necessary for national security, sought to bar entry by travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, and by all refugees for 120 days, except for refugees from Syria, who face an indefinite ban.

