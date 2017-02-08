China: Ban Shows US Misunderstands An...

China: Ban Shows US Misunderstands Anti-terror Duties

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Max

U.S. President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries shows that his administration does not understand its counterterrorism duties, Chinese state media said on Wednesday. Trump's Jan. 27 order, which he says is necessary for national security, sought to bar entry by travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, and by all refugees for 120 days, except for refugees from Syria, who face an indefinite ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 24 min Ainu 27
News Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after... 7 hr Anil 1
News Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12) 11 hr Phart Expensively 69
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 1
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 4 Bad Montgomery 5
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... Feb 4 Jeff Brightone 1
News Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15) Feb 3 Sundog s Wart 3
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,737 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC