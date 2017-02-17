China approves human trials of H7N9 bird flu vaccine
The Chinese mainland has approved human trials of four vaccines for the H7N9 bird flu virus as authorities struggle to contain the deadliest outbreak of the disease to hit the country. In January alone, the virus killed 79 people.
