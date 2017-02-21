Bird flu affecting half of mainland China: 87 dead since February

National health commission puts provincial authorities on alert as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of the deadly bird flu strain Chinese health authorities have issued stern warnings over the H7N9 bird flu outbreak in the last two days, admitting the situation had already affected half of the country and could lead to even more fatalities. Since January, human deaths and infections from H7N9 have been reported in 16 provinces and municipalities, according to the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.