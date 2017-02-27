Bilateral ties between Singapore and ...

Bilateral ties between Singapore and China are long-standing and broad-based: DPM Teo

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean speaking to reporters after the 13th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting in Beijing. BEIJING: Bilateral relations between Singapore and China are long-standing and broad-based, and the depth and breadth of relations are shown by the wide range of issues and matters which both countries are cooperating in, said Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean after the 13th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting in Beijing on Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom 5 hr Lawrence Wolf 7
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Sun Old Sam 39
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 24 Criminal Record 6
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 18 Naira 21
Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12) Feb 18 Piko 132
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC