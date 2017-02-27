Bilateral ties between Singapore and China are long-standing and broad-based: DPM Teo

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean speaking to reporters after the 13th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting in Beijing. BEIJING: Bilateral relations between Singapore and China are long-standing and broad-based, and the depth and breadth of relations are shown by the wide range of issues and matters which both countries are cooperating in, said Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean after the 13th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting in Beijing on Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.