Beijing concerned about Chinese tour group accident in southern Taiwan

The Taiwan Affairs Office under China's State Council expressed concerns Saturday over a tour bus accident in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung City, which injured 21 of the 26 Chinese nationals on board. Both the TAO and semi-official Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits are concerned about the accident and are seeking further information from the relevant Taiwan authorities, TAO spokesman An Fengshan , about the accident that took place around 10 a.m. The bus was carrying 28 people -- a Taiwanese driver and tour guide, a Chinese tour manager and 25 tourists from southeastern China's Zhejiang Province - when it struck a railway underpass, smashing its top.

