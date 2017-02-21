Bao Bao bids adieu to Washington, begins journey to China

The Smithsonian National Zoo's beloved panda, Bao Bao, 3 1/2, began her move to Chengdu, China, Tuesday, and to many in Washington she is indeed irreplaceable. Panda Mei Xiang gave birth to Bao Bao on August 23, 2013, in what turned out to be a successful birth following the death of her 6-day-old panda cub one year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.