Audi China to launch clean-energy vehicles, expand production1 hour ago

Beijing, Feb 18 : Audi plans to launch five clean- energy vehicles and expand annual production in China to one million units in the coming five years, the Sino-German auto joint venture FAW-Volkswagen Automotive has said. Among the five clean-energy vehicles are the Audi A6L e-tron, Q7 e-tron and A3 Sportback e-tron and an all-electric SUV with a 500-km range, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

