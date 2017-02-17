Audi China to launch clean-energy vehicles, expand production1 hour ago
Beijing, Feb 18 : Audi plans to launch five clean- energy vehicles and expand annual production in China to one million units in the coming five years, the Sino-German auto joint venture FAW-Volkswagen Automotive has said. Among the five clean-energy vehicles are the Audi A6L e-tron, Q7 e-tron and A3 Sportback e-tron and an all-electric SUV with a 500-km range, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|8 hr
|Naira
|21
|Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12)
|12 hr
|Piko
|132
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Fri
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
|'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia...
|Thu
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|the new world is here
|Feb 16
|yes
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC