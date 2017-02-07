Anger of China's middle class over education system is growing
Recent protests over a transfer of university places from Jiangsu students to those from poorer provinces reflect rising resentment of China's elite among class that's a bedrock of Communist Party support It is a cold January evening in Nanjing, the capital of China's Jiangsu province, and the sun is just about to dip below the city's grey horizon as the students of Tianjiabing high school trickle sluggishly from their classrooms. At the school gate, their parents - some chatting in hushed tones, some still rolling in silently on electric scooters - are waiting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|3 hr
|Ainu
|23
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 4
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may...
|Feb 4
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15)
|Feb 3
|Sundog s Wart
|3
|Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Chef Phart
|13
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|Jan 31
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC