Amid tensions, China planning polices to attract Taiwanese

China is drafting policies to attract Taiwanese to live and work on the mainland, a government spokesman said Wednesday, in a direct appeal to the island's population amid a deepening political standoff between the governments in Taipei and Beijing. The Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office said Wednesday that residents of the self-governing island democracy will be offered incentives in employment, education and government benefits.

