A golden Lunar New Year for domestic tourism in China

The mainland saw 344 million domestic tourist trips during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday, a rise of 13.8 per cent from last year, and total tourism spending jumped 15.9 per cent, the China National Tourism Administration said. The Shanghai Disney Resort was forced to cancel on-site ticket sales twice during the holiday, which began on January 27. Zhangjiajie in Hunan province was so overcrowded that the provincial tourism authority issued an urgent notice asking all tourist facilities not to oversell tickets.

China

