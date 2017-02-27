A boy cries while having a haircut at...

A boy cries while having a haircut at a salon in Yantai city, Shandong province. Photo: Imaginechina

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

People in China greet the second day of the second month on the lunar calendar, which fell on February 27 this year, by getting their hair cut. Chinese people call it the day when the "dragon raises its head", which means the spring awakens after winter hibernation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom 3 hr inbred Genius 6
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) 21 hr Old Sam 39
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 24 Criminal Record 6
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 18 Naira 21
Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12) Feb 18 Piko 132
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC