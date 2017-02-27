A boy cries while having a haircut at a salon in Yantai city, Shandong province. Photo: Imaginechina
People in China greet the second day of the second month on the lunar calendar, which fell on February 27 this year, by getting their hair cut. Chinese people call it the day when the "dragon raises its head", which means the spring awakens after winter hibernation.
