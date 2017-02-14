8 dead after knife attack in China's ...

8 dead after knife attack in China's western Xinjiang region

Eight people were killed in China's far western Xinjiang region, including three knife-wielding assailants, in the latest outbreak of violence in the volatile territory, authorities said Wednesday. According to a statement posted on the local government's website, the attack occurred Tuesday evening in Pishan county in southern Xinjiang, home to China's Uighur ethnic minority.

China

