500 years ago, China destroyed its world-dominating navy because its...
A full-size replica of a "middle-sized treasure boat" of the Zheng He fleet at the Treasure Boat Shipyard site in Nanjing. In the 1400s, China owned the greatest seagoing fleet in the world, up to 3,500 ships at its peak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|15 hr
|Big Happy Phart
|38
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Criminal Record
|6
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 18
|Naira
|21
|Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Piko
|132
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Feb 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC