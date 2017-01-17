Zhou Libo is one of the most celebrat...

Zhou Libo is one of the most celebrated comedians on mainland China. Photo: Handout

Zhou Libo was pulled over for talking on his mobile while driving early one morning last week in Long Island One of the China's leading comedians is out on bail after being charged with possession of drugs and a loaded gun in New York in the United States. Zhou Libo, a Shanghai native, was driving a black Mercedes Benz in Long Island early on Thursday when he was stopped by police for talking on his mobile phone while behind the wheel.

China

