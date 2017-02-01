Yuan's Gain Has Surprised Trump, Inco...

Yuan's Gain Has Surprised Trump, Incoming China Envoy Says

Donald Trump probably hasn't followed through on campaign pledges to label China a currency manipulator because the yuan's been stronger than he anticipated, the U.S. President's pick as ambassador to China said Tuesday. "I think it's been going the opposite direction than he thought it was going to be going," Iowa Governor Terry Branstad said in an interview at an ethanol industry conference in Altoona, Iowa.

China

