Would US workers want Chinese jobs?

People making iPhones in Foxconn's 'stressful' Shenzhen factories earn less than a quarter of the pay for similar work in America American firms that moved jobs to China were harshly criticised in a US documentary made five years ago that alleged iPhone maker Apple had just 26,000 employees in the US but had created 700,000 jobs in China. Death by China , produced and directed by economist Peter Navarro, and based on his book of the same name, matters now because US president-elect Donald Trump has named Navarro as his chief trade policy adviser.

