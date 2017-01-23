What Trump's trade and geopolitical moves mean for China
" With his rejection of an Asian trade pact, U.S. President Donald Trump has tackled the first in a promised series of far-reaching policy changes that could inadvertently give China room to assert itself as a regional leader and worsen strains over the South China Sea and Taiwan. The U.S. departure from the Trans-Pacific Partnership could help President Xi Jinping's effort to cast Beijing as a champion of free trade and might increase official interest in a Chinese-led alternative trade deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tony
|50
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|6 hr
|okiady
|1
|Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13)
|Jan 22
|Mike
|112
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|Jan 20
|Solarman
|5
|China cans 103 planned coal plants to curb smog...
|Jan 20
|CO2 Is Not Dirty
|1
|China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC