Visitor mauled to death by tiger in Ningbo zoo in China
A man has been mauled to death by a tiger after he entered its enclosure at a zoo in eastern China. The tiger was then shot dead by a special forces unit from the local police, in the Sunday incident at the Youngor Zoo in the city of Ningbo.
