VIDEO: Canadian Consulate General renames room in China after Barkerville: Mayor Walt Cobb

The Canadian Consulate General of Canada in Guangzhou, China has renamed one of its meeting rooms the Barkerville Space, Mayor Walt Cobb said. "I heard from one of my directors on the Barkerville Heritage Trust about it today," Cobb told council during its regular council meeting Tuesday.

