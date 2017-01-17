UPDATE 1-China's Future Mobility plans $1.7 bln yuan electric car factory in Nanjing
Jan 19 Chinese electric car venture Future Mobility said on Thursday it plans to build an 11.64 billion yuan factory in Nanjing, aiming to capitalise on rising demand for electric cars in the world's second-largest economy and elsewhere. The new factory will eventually have the capacity to produce 300,000 cars a year.
