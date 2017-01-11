Two wounded, one dead after rare gun rampage in China
A government official was suspected to have carried out a rare shooting rampage in China on Wednesday in which two officials were wounded when a gunman burst into a meeting and opened fire, the Xinhua news agency reported. The shooting happened at an exhibition center in Panzhihua city in Sichuan province.
