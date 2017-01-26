Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of deporting criminals
In September, a Laos national, illegally in the United States, went to the Fresno, California, County Sheriff's office and opened fire on two corrections officers. Thong Vang had already spent 16 years in prison for rape of underage girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|Wed
|madoff sinogog
|2
|a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|Tony
|50
|Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13)
|Jan 22
|Mike
|112
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|Jan 20
|Solarman
|5
|China cans 103 planned coal plants to curb smog...
|Jan 20
|CO2 Is Not Dirty
|1
|China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC